An MLB umpire apologized this week for a tweet threatening civil war if President TrumpDonald John TrumpCharles Barkley: ‘Vice President Pence needs to shut the hell up’ Democrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Trump plans to appeal House subpoena for financial records to Supreme Court MORE is impeached.

“Once I read what I had tweeted I realized the violence in those words and have since deleted it,” Rob Drake said in the statement reported by ESPN. “I know that I cannot unsay the words, but please accept my sincerest apologies.”

The since-deleted tweet, posted Tuesday according to ESPN, also said Drake was planning to buy an AR-15 weapon.

“I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020,” he tweeted.

“I especially want to apologize to every person who has been affected by gun violence in our country,” Drake continued in the statement, released Thursday night. He pledged to learn from the incident.

MLB launched a review of the tweet this week, saying it did “not represent the view of the MLBUA [Major League Baseball Umpires Association] or reflect those of the umpires we represent.”