A tell-all book that will be published in November by an anonymous “senior Trump administration official” will include specific conversations with the president, Axios reported.

The anonymous author wrote in the New York Times last year that there is a group of administration officials working against Trump’s interests. The person added that seniors officials within the Trump administration “are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations,” according to the NYT op-ed.

Now, the anonymous writer plans to publish a book on Nov. 19 giving “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency,” according to The Washington Post. Axios provided updated details Friday about what the book will include.

“You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly, for there is no better witness to his character than his own words and no better evidence of the danger he poses than his own conduct,” the anonymous author writes on the newly-released back cover of the upcoming book, titled “A Warning.” Extensive, internal notes about the Trump administration will also be revealed, Axios reported.

???? Exclusive: “Anonymous” met frequently with Trump, took detailed notes, says other officials will soon go public … https://t.co/lAicZVGS9x — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) October 25, 2019

The book’s back cover notes that the author understands writing the tell-all while Trump is still in office “is an extraordinary step,” acknowledging that some people “will find it disloyal.” (RELATED: Trump Demands NYT Give Up Anonymous Official For ‘National Security’ Reasons)

“I realize that writing this while the president is still in office is an extraordinary step,” the senior Trump administration official wrote. “Some will find it disloyal, but too many people have confused loyalty to a man with loyalty to the country.”

“The truth about the president must be spoken, not after Americans have stood in the voting booth to consider whether to give him another term and not after he has departed office. Hopefully others will remedy the error of silence and choose to speak out.”

The book hit #1 on Amazon within 24 hours of the announcement, and the author will be interviewed by at least one journalist when the book is published, Axios reported. The specific details of the interview have not been announced, but no topic will be off-limits.

