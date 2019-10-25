(CNN) Climate activist Greta Thunberg is being honored in a very small way.

A new species of beetle has been named after the Swedish teen. The beetle belongs to the family of Ptiliidae, and is not well known because of its miniature size, the Natural History Museum said in a statement.

In this undated photo issued by Entomologist’s Monthly Magazine, showing the new species of beetle Nelloptodes gretae, named after Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg.

“I’m really a great fan of Greta,” Michael Darby, a scientific associate at the museum who named the new beetle, said in the statement. “She is a great advocate for saving the planet and she is amazing at doing it, so I thought that this was a good opportunity to recognize that.”

