New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal wants to revoke the liquor license for one of President Donald Trump’s golf courses in the state, The Washington Post is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the move was sparked by a 2015 case in which officials said the Trump club overserved alcohol to a man who then caused a fatal car accident.

In an Oct. 21 letter to the Trump golf course in Colts Neck, New Jersey, Grewal wrote: “Attached hereto is a copy of the Notice of Charges wherein the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has alleged that the holder of this license has committed the violations set forth therein and is seeking to revoke your license.”

The Post noted the letter provides little detail about the alleged misconduct by Trump’s course. The newspaper said the man the club is accused of overserving – Andrew Halder – caused a wreck that killed his own father. According to the Post, Halder pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide last year.

State officials gave the golf club 30 days to challenge the planned revocation.

If the license is eventually revoked, the club could lose revenue from the two restaurants and a bar it operates. In addition, New Jersey law stipulates that anyone who has one liquor license revoked must give up all other liquor licensed for two years. Trump has two other New Jersey golf clubs, the Post noted.