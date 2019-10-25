Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s call for “Medicare for All” healthcare care would result in a “monumental increase in total taxes,” Grover Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, warned on Friday.

“The entire federal budget is a little more than $4 trillion,” Norquist said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “You add $3 trillion to that, three each year going forward? (That is) $32 trillion over a decade.”

Europe manages to afford universal healthcare through high taxes that all affect the middle class, Norquist continued.

There is a sales tax that hits the middle class, as well as energy taxes and higher income taxes on middle-income people than the United States charges, said Norquist.

“That’s how they do it, ” he said. “If they could get it from three rich people in Denmark, the would, but you can’t.”

Warren has not yet explained how she’ll pay for the universal healthcare plan she supports, and Norquist said that could mean trouble for middle-class families.

“She said she will repeal the Republican tax cuts for the median-income family of four,” said Norquist. “It’s a $2,000 tax increase each year. For a single mother with one child, $35,000, a $1300 tax increase.”

However, Medicare for All isn’t the only way Warren wants to spend trillions in government funding, as “every time she talks” she is proposing further spending, said Norquist.

“She wants you to think she is taxing rich people,” he said. “There is not enough money there to do all the things she wants. She will go straight to the middle class. Sweden and Denmark and European countries that spend the way she and Bernie Sanders want to, that’s what they do.”