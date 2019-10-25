Beijing (AFP) – Beijing slammed US Vice President Mike Pence for his “arrogance and hypocrisy” on Friday after he voiced support for Hong Kong democracy protesters and accused the NBA of kowtowing to China.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing that the United States should “cease expressing irresponsible opinions”.

In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence on Thursday also lashed Beijing over its trading behaviour, assertive military posture and treatment of religious minorities.

