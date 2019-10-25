There was a time, when I was very young, that abortion was something that existed, but I really didn’t know the details of what it involved – and besides, it was something “those” people were involved with, not people I knew.

Little did I realize that when I became an adult, I would be privy to the intricate details of the business of killing babies.

I had to learn that it really was, and is, a business – a big one at that – and that it involves all kinds of people, and yes, even those I associate with. Not that they talk about it unless pressed on the issue, but it turns out that abortion is almost everywhere in this country and around the world.

But “abortion” is one of those words that really doesn’t give a clear picture of what it entails. Bottom line: Someone gets pregnant, doesn’t want to have a child and gets an abortion to put an end to it.

No more pregnancy. No more baby. And that’s that. Nobody really follows through on what happens in the procedure nor what happens to the growing baby.

Back in the day, the abortionist was someone who knew how to take care of such things. And how to keep his or her mouth shut. Do the deed at the edge of the law and certainly at the edge of morality. They didn’t advertise what they did, but there was an undercurrent of information out there for those who wanted to get it done.

But things have changed, and it appears abortion has turned into a BIG BUSINESS. Planned Parenthood, an organization founded by Margaret Sanger, ostensibly to help women with a variety of “female” problems, has developed into a big-time business of providing abortions.

Complicating the issue is that another big business has grown up that is dependent on abortion. It’s the business of the sale and use of the parts of the babies killed in the abortion procedures.

Think about it. We have gone from the early rationale that abortion just removed some tissue from the mother to the realization and admission that what is removed from the mother is a tiny, growing human being.

In an “early” abortion, the baby – fetus – is very tiny but it still has all the human parts. What has transpired over the years is that now there are midterm and, yes, late-term abortions, which means that the child has developed to the point that it is a completely developed, living human being. There are abortions where the child is removed from the mother as a living, breathing human and usually is left to die, or even deliberately killed.

Keep in mind that a “botched abortion” is defined as an abortion where the child is removed alive from the mother.

Keep in mind that usually the mother does not know this.

Keep in mind that the doctor, nurse, helper or whoever is present at that point, is not held responsible for ending the life of that baby.

I never thought I’d see the day where the person responsible for the deliberate killing of a human baby would not be prosecuted, but that is the case today.

Think that’s bad?

It gets worse – and the result is being heard in a scandalous federal civil trial in San Francisco. Planned Parenthood is suing David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, of the Center for Medical Progress, for undercover videos they produced – videos that showed officials from Planned Parenthood talking about their work procuring and selling fetal tissue – yes, getting and selling baby parts.

The American Center for Law and Justice is part of the team representing Daleiden and Merritt, and key to the case are the videos they made of their discussions with Planned Parenthood employees. The videos were made in public places, and the Planned Parenthood people spoke opening of how they did abortions to get the baby parts they needed and, in fact, did it with no consent from the woman (mother).

Keep in mind that it is illegal to buy and sell human fetal tissue in this country unless the woman (mother) consents to donate the tissue for research.

The tapes revealed grisly descriptions of the crushing of babies, of removal of limbs, of removing brains from babies with beating hearts – and then removing the beating hearts.

Unfortunately, the judge in this case, William Orrick – a man with a long history of supporting Planned Parenthood – has done his level best to prevent any cross-examination revealing the history of Planned Parenthood selling tissue from aborted babies.

At one point, Orrick is quoted as saying, “We’re not going into the truth of abortion procedures. I’ve excluded that.” In fact, he initially refused to allow the jury to see the videos in which Planned Parenthood officials talked about filling baby-part orders. However, he finally relented for one of the tapes, and the effect on the jury was profound.

But just the testimony has been horrific – descriptions of scalps taken from living babies to be used for research in treating baldness – of brains being removed from living babies while the mother is in the next room “recovering” from the abortion, with no idea this is happening.

There’s a lot at stake in this. Planned Parenthood is suing Sandra Merritt and David Daleiden for millions of dollars for their video exposé of the trafficking of human baby body parts.

I’ve seen those videos, and it’s estimated the original YouTube videos have been seen more than 3 million times. The horror of the grisly descriptions of how Planned Parenthood does business is almost beyond belief.

But what is also beyond belief is how the American public supports abortion as a “right” of women. Take a look at the Democratic presidential candidates and you will see full support of abortion “rights.”

Interesting, isn’t it, how none of them is concerned with the “rights” of the tiny babies to be allowed to live and grow. They are not concerned that those babies are cut and sliced apart while alive to fill the orders of companies using them for commercial products and “research.”

The trial is expected to continue into November. Considering what Judge Orrick has prevented the jury from hearing, it’s unclear what the verdict might be.

One thing I hope for is for Orrick to be thrown out on his ear when the trial is over. He is a disgrace to the concepts of law and order and justice – but then, this is San Francisco.

