On Friday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed a woman who was seriously injured inside a Florida Taco Bell when a suspect doused her with gasoline and set her on fire.

The attack occurred at one of the chain’s Tallahassee locations. Police said the suspect is a 32-year-old man who identifies as a black woman named Maya Williams.

“I am just going to take a stand here if that is OK,” Pat said. “If Maya wants to identify as a woman, go ahead and knock yourself out. But I don’t have to identify you as a woman.”

According to the police report, Maya was last seen as wearing a black shirt, capri pants, and a red wrap around “her” head.

