Voters say Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is the most honest Democratic presidential candidate when it comes to talking about the costs associated with healthcare plans, a new Morning Consult poll reveals.

Here are how the poll results, released Thursday, break down:

49% of all voters say Sanders is being honest about how his healthcare plan would affect health costs, 32% say he is dishonest, and 20% have no opinion.

41% say former Vice President Joe Biden is honest about healthcare costs, 38% say he’s being dishonest, and 21% have no opinion.

36% say Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is honest about the cost of her healthcare plan, 37% say she is dishonest, and 26% don’t have an opinion.

31% say Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is honest about healthcare costs, 33% say she’s being dishonest and 35% have no opinion.

30% say South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is honest about cost of his healthcare plan, 26% say he is dishonest, and 44% don’t have an opinion.

Sanders also leads the group when only Democrats are polled.

The poll, conducted Oct. 16-21, surveyed, 1,996 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.