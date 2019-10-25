Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in South Carolina, a new Post and Courier-Change Research poll reveals.

Here are how the survey results, released Thursday, break down.

30% of likely South Carolina Democratic presidential primary voters support Biden.

19% back Warren.

13% favor Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

11% support Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

9% back South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden has lost 6 percentage points since the last poll taken in August, while Warren has gained 2 percentage points and Sanders has lost 3 percentage points.

The poll, conduct Oct. 15-21, surveyed 1,683 people in South Carolina. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.