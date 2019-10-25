Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Montana, has a 20-point lead in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup to replace retiring GOP Sen. Mike Enzi, a Montana State University Billings poll shows.

According to the poll, 37% would support Cheney in a race with former GOP Rep. Cynthia Lummis, who garnered 17%, the Casper Star Tribune reported. The poll found 38% are undecided.

Cheney maintains a wide lead among religious and college-educated voters as well, the poll showed, counting support from a majority of mainstream Christians, Catholics and evangelicals.

Lummis has already filed to run for the Senate seat. Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, has not yet announced if she’ll enter the open Senate race.

“Liz is a rising star in the Republican Party and regardless of where she is after 2020, she’s going to be a trailblazing force for conservatives moving forward,” an unnamed GOP operative told The Hill.

The filing deadline to enter the race is May 2020.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minutes 7.4 points.

