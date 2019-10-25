The number of registered voters who oppose the impeachment and removal of U.S. President Donald Trump, at 49 percent, is the same as those who are in favor, the results of a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll published on Friday show.

“Americans are evenly divided on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached,” NBC News pointed out, adding:

Voters are sharply divided along party lines. Nine in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are against impeachment and 89 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaners are in favor of impeachment. Independents who don’t lean toward either party are more split with a 53 percent majority saying Trump should be impeached and 44 percent saying he should not.

NBC News acknowledged the importance of keeping tabs on outliers, noting that the poll showed one in ten Democrats thinks Congress should not impeach Trump, and nearly the same number (nine percent) of Republicans believes he should be.

Nearly half of Democrats who believe Congress should not impeach and remove Trump and Republicans who do identify as moderate.

Trump’s job approval has also reportedly divided voters along party lines.

Nearly all (95 percent) of Republicans who are against impeaching the president approve of Trump and almost nine in ten (91 percent) Democrats who support impeaching the president disapprove of him.

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey national poll surveyed 18,101 registered voters between October 8 and 22. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.

“Respondents for the nonprobability surveys were selected from the almost 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day,” NBC News noted.

Some national polls have shown a steady increase in the number of Americans who support impeaching and removing Trump, but analysts have discredited several of them.

House Democrats pursuing the impeachment inquiry are trying to determine if Trump abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter in exchange for U.S. security assistance. Trump and Ukraine have denied the claim.