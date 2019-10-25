White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grisham blasted Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and other “Never Trumper Republicans” on Thursday in a series of media interviews over their actions toward President Donald Trump.

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

Grisham was asked about the tweet during a “Fox & Friends” interview shortly after the president sent the tweet.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Grisham, “Does he regret that?”

“No, no, he shouldn’t,” Grisham replied. “The people who are against him, and who have been against him, and have been working against him since the day they took office, are just that.”

“It is horrible that people are working against a president who’s delivering results for this country and has been since day one,” Grisham continued. “And the fact that people continue to try to negate anything he is doing and take away from the good work he is doing on behalf of the American people, they deserve strong language like that.”

Later in the day, during an interview on FOX Business with host Trish Regan, Grisham slammed Romney over his constant opposition to the president.

“I would say after yesterday, a lot of Republicans really stepped up with doing their sit-in,” Grisham said. “I think a lot of Republicans have stepped up.”

“Speaking about some of those Republicans that aren’t really speaking up for the president, you also have some that are really in some ways trying to harm him,” Regan responded. “Mitt Romney being one. He’s reacted to whistleblower reports saying they are ‘troubling in the extreme.’ He says the president’s phone call with the Ukraine president was ‘wrong and appalling.’”

Grisham, who previously worked for Romney on his 2012 presidential campaign, was asked to contrast the difference between Romney then and Romney now.

“One word comes to mind: pathetic,” Grisham responded. “I would just remind Mitt Romney that he is not president. He lost. He needs to quit pretending like he is president.”

“We have a great president right now and he should probably get in line with that president who is doing great things for this country,” Grisham continued. “Mitt Romney should be proud of that and supporting this president rather than be working against him. It’s hard for me to hear Republican and Mitt Romney in the same sentence.”

“What do you think his motives are?” Regan asked.

“He’s not president and he wants to be,” Grisham responded.

“Really? Jealousy?” Regan asked.

“Yeah,” Grisham answered.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Romney was using an anonymous Twitter account under the name “Pierre Delecto,” which he used to defend himself from criticism.

