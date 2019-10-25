(RADII CHINA) China’s scientific community has entered the conversation about the wave of fresh-faced, androgynous Chinese male stars known as “xiao xian rou,” or little fresh meat. Their conclusion after digging into this phenomenon? Blame the CIA.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, which is the premier research institution for the social sciences under the Chinese State Council, released a report claiming that the CIA was responsible for the rise of “feminine” male celebrities across Asia.

Read the full story ›