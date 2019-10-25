Rudy Giuliani accidentally pocket-dialed an NBC News reporter twice on his cellphone, leaving long voicemail messages in which he was heard slamming Joe Biden and talking about conducting business in Bahrain and a need for cash.

“The problem is we need some money,” Giuliani, 75, the former New York City mayor and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, said to someone in an Oct. 16 voicemail of NBC News reporter Rich Schapiro.

In a Friday report, Schapiro said Giuliani’s three-minute voicemail came at 11:07 p.m. while he was asleep. It was not clear to whom the former mayor was speaking.

Schapiro said he interviewed Giuliani earlier that night about his ties to a “fringe Iranian opposition group.”

But Giuliani says to a man on the voicemail: “I gotta get you to get on Bahrain.”

In December, he met with King Hamad Bin Isa al-Khalifa at the Royal Palace — and Giuliani told The Daily Beast in May that his security consulting firm had signed a deal with Bahrain to advise police on counter-terrorism measures.

No further details came out about the Bahrain meeting, but Giuliani could then be heard saying that he’s “got to call Robert again tomorrow.”

“Is Robert around?” Giuliani asks.

“He’s in Turkey,” the man responds.

Giuliani the says, “The problem is we need some money.”

After some silence, then Giuliani says: “We need a few hundred thousand.”

The “Robert” to which Giuliani might be referring is Robert Mangas, a lawyer at the Greenberg Traurig LLP law firm and a registered agent of the Turkish government.

Giuliani worked for Greenberg Traurig through May 2018.

Mangas’ name is court documents related to Reza Zarrab, a Turkish gold trader recently charged in the U.S. with laundering Iranian money to try to evade American sanctions, Schapiro reports.

Giuliani was brought in to assist Zarrab in 2017.

He traveled to Turkey with his former law partner, Michael Mukasey, and tried to strike a deal with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the release of Zarrab, which brought the interest of a U.S. prosecutor in the case.

Giuliani and Mangas were on Greenberg Traurig’s payroll at the time, Schapiro reports, and the firm and Mangas were registered with the Justice Department as lobbyists for Turkey, according to an affidavit from Mangas.

Mangas did not return a request for comment, according to Schapiro’s reports.

However, in an earlier three-minute voicemail message — apparently left on Schapiro’s phone after a pocket-dial on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:37 p.m. — Giuliani is heard railing against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Schapiro had talked with Giuliani the day before.

In the voicemail, Giuliani insisted that he was under attack because of his accusations against the Bidens.

“I expected it would happen,” Giuliani says in Schapiro’s recording. “The minute you touch on one of the protected people, they go crazy.

“They come after you.”

“There’s plenty more to come out,” Giuliani later says. “He did the same thing in China. And he tried to do it in Kazakhstan and in Russia.

“It’s a sad situation,” the former mayor continues. “You know how they get? Biden has been trading in on his public office since he was a senator.”

Schapiro reported that he had left a voicemail seeking comment from Giuliani about the recordings.