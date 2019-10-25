A senior White House officials says President Donald Trump is dumping news outlets that don’t “make him feel beautiful,” the Daily Beast is reporting.

In a story posted Friday, the Daily Beast said that faced with the growing impeachment inquiry and his re-election campaign, Trump is banishing — or retaliating against – news outlets he believes are unfriendly.

On Tuesday, the White House announced it will not renew its subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post. And The Wall Street Journal reported White House officials are planning to instruct federal agencies to not renew their subscriptions to the newspapers, as well.

He has also continued to criticize Fox News.

“We have to start looking for a new News Outlet,” he tweeted in August. “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

Still, he has told friends and advertises he sees little, if any, value in giving Fox’s major competitors an interview, according to the Daily Beast.

“Why would I give them the best ratings they’ve ever had, when they’ve been this nasty (and) so corrupt, so vile?” Trump said when discussing a possible interview with CNN according to a source.

The Daily Beast noted Trump is now building an even more “tightly packed media igloo of praise and flattery for himself.”