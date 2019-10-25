Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) angrily fired back at a Republican member of Congress after he accused her of supporting “Soviet stye secret hearings” of the impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Alex Mooney (D-W. Va.) issued his scathing critique via his social media account.

“Hey @AOC I thought you supported Open and Transparent government,” Mooney tweeted. “Truth is for @AOC the ends justify the means and she gladly reverts to Soviet style secret hearings in the Capitol basement.”

“Socialism and one-sided Kangaroo Courts have no place in the #USA,” he added.

Ocasio was criticizing Republicans for what many Democrats called a “political stunt,” when they stormed an impeachment hearing at a security area called a SCIF, or Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility.

She lashed out at Mooney with another tweet.

“Rep. Mooney, you & I both know that when a massive crime is committed, the 1st step is to separate witnesses & get their stories to see what adds up,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“You know that making these depositions public will help potential criminals line up their testimony,” she added. “Why do you want to do that?”

Republicans have accused the investigatory process from the Democrats of lacking in transparency and violating the due process rights of the president. Mooney was among those who confronted Democrats at their hearing.

Here’s a video about the Democrats’ campaign:



Trump, GOP hammer at House Dems’ ‘Soviet-style’ impeachment



www.youtube.com

