Retired four-star U.S. Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey on Friday slammed the White House for directing federal agencies to end their subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post after President TrumpDonald John TrumpCharles Barkley: ‘Vice President Pence needs to shut the hell up’ Democrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Trump plans to appeal House subpoena for financial records to Supreme Court MORE said he didn’t want either outlet in the White House.

“The White House Trump statement telling the entire Federal Government to terminate subscriptions to the NYT and Wash Post is a watershed moment in national history,” McCaffrey tweeted. “No room for HUMOROUS media coverage. This is deadly serious. This is Mussolini.”

The White House said Tuesday that it would cancel subscriptions to both outlets less than a day after Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannitySenate GOP introduces resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry White House urges federal agencies to cancel subscriptions to NYT, WaPost McConnell backs resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry MORE that “we don’t even want it in the White House anymore” while referring to the Times.

“We’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post. They’re fake,” he said.

McCaffrey also took a jab at Trump on Sunday for attacking former Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisTrump’s new challenge is officials dishing dirt Mattis’s office blasts ex-aide over tell-all book Overnight Defense: Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey | ‘Small number’ of troops to remain by Syrian oil fields | Defense official’s impeachment testimony delayed five hours after Republicans storm secure room MORE as “the world’s most overrated general.”

“At the end of the day what we’re seeing is a total breakdown in the national security process,” he said.