Billionaire Democratic donor George Soros believes President Donald Trump will lose in 2020.

His comments came in an interview with The New York Times posted Friday.

“Trump is still doing a tremendous amount of damage,” he said. “I mean, just the last week what he has done in the Middle East has been devastating for America’s influence in the world.”

He added that Trump “is an aberration, and he is clearly putting his personal interests ahead of the national interests. That’s a fact.

“I think it will contribute to his demise next year. So I am slightly predicting that things will turn around.”

Soros believes Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will go on to become the Democratic nominee and compete against Trump.

“She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” he said. “I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president.”

But he cautioned he was not endorsing Warren.

“I’m not endorsing anybody because I want to work with whoever,” he said. “I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses.”