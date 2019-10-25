A new survey conducted by Marquette University Law School revealed that the vast majority of American voters oppose race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions.

Marquette University Law School published a poll on Wednesday that suggests that a majority of American voters are opposed to race as a factor in college admissions.

57 percent of respondents said that they are “strongly opposed” to the use of race as a factor in college admissions. Another 21 percent of respondents said that they “oppose” the use of race in college admissions. Only four percent of respondents said that they “strongly favor” race-based admissions policies.

Breitbart News reported earlier this month that a federal judge ruled that Harvard University does not discriminate against Asian-Americans in their admissions process. The case was brought by an activist group called the Students for Fair Admission, which will likely appeal the case to a higher court. Some analysts believe the case will reach the Supreme Court of the United States.

Breitbart News Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson argued in September that affirmative action policies at American universities have destroyed lives.

“What has happened with Affirmative Action over the last four decades is really painful and … disastrous for several reasons,” Hudson said during a September interview on Breitbart News Daily. “To achieve the goal of making college campuses a more representative microcosm of the United States, what we saw happening — and the details and the data I dive into — is that black and Hispanic students, in many cases, were being put on college campuses. … These are smart individuals — they study hard and they work hard — but they were put on college campuses where they did not succeed to the level that they would have succeeded if they had just gone to a tier-2 or level-B college or university.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.