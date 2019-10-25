Three Republican senators have yet to back a resolution to condemn House Democrats’ secret, closed-door impeachment inquiry practices.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced a resolution Thursday night to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) secretive impeachment inquiry proceedings.

Graham announced Friday that the resolution had gained 50 cosponsors across the Senate Republican conference; three senators have yet to cosponsor the resolution sign on.

Sen. Johnny Isakson’s (R-GA) office told Breitbart News that the senator wants to ensure that the impeachment inquiry remains a “fair process.”

The three Republican senators that have yet to back the impeachment resolution are Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-UT), and Susan Collins (R-ME).

Even though these senators have yet to cosponsor the resolution, this does not mean that they may not cosponsor the resolution in the future or vote for the bill should it come to the Senate floor for a vote.

Sen. Murkowski’s office told Breitbart News that the senator has yet to review the Graham resolution.

Sens. Romney and Collins did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Republicans’ fight against the House Democrats’ secretive impeachment inquiry practices has quickly become a rallying cry for the GOP.

Graham announced during a press conference Thursday that his and McConnell’s resolution gained 41 cosponsors. Now, the resolution nearly has the backing of the entire Senate Republican conference.

Conservative activist groups have also backed the bill. The Club for Growth “key voted” the Graham-McConnell resolution, and the Tea Party Patriots Honorary Chairman Jenny Beth Martin praised McConnell’s bill.

Senators have backed the resolution Friday, decrying the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as “one-sided.”

“I have co-sponsored the Graham resolution because in an impeachment process, the American people above all expect it to be fair,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said in a statement Friday, announcing his support for the Graham-McConnell bill. Alexander added:

House Democrats might want to stop and take a look at how the House Democratic majority bent over backwards to include Republicans and the President’s representatives in the 1974 Nixon impeachment, and compare that with the one-sided, largely secret inquiry they are conducting today.

Sen. Graham said Thursday that the “growing” list of Republican senators backing the bill shows that the GOP is fighting back.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.