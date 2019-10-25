President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign on Friday bashed a report in Marie Claire magazine for focusing solely on Democrats in profiling women working for Democratic presidential candidates.

“If, for some reason, you only get news from @CNN & @marieclaire, you’d think only Dem campaigns have women in senior roles,” Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said on Twitter.

“You’d be wrong.

“It’s journalistic malpractice to highlight ‘women in campaigns’ and ignore @realDonaldTrump’s re-election team,” he said.

Titled “The President Makers,” Marie Claire published a report Wednesday highlighting the women in key roles behind the 2020 Democratic candidates.

They include Lis Smith, communications adviser for Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.; Maya Rupert, campaign manager for former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; Rebecca Pearcey, national political director and senior adviser to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and Symone Sanders, senior adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden.

But Murtaugh’s post included a link to an article by Accuracy in Media (AIM) that highlights the women working on President Trump’s re-election bid and who have worked on past Republican campaigns.

The Trump team includes White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway; Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary; Erin Perrine, deputy communications director; Merecedes Schlapp, a member of the strategic communications staff; and Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chair and 2020 grassroots coalitions senior aide.

The AIM report also quoted Leslie Shedd, senior vice president at Firehouse Strategies in Washington who has served on Republican presidential and Senate campaigns.

“The media was obsessed with the whole ‘year of the woman’ in 2018 because there were so many female Democrats running for office,” she said, “but they completely overlooked how many amazing female GOP operatives have been running things behind the scenes for years.”