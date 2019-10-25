The Trump Organization is considering the sale of the rights to its Washington, D.C., hotel, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The newspaper reported that company said the move is partially motivated by concerns about the Trump family’s adherence to ethics laws.

Real estate firm JLL was brought on to market the property, Eric Trump told the Journal.

"Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options," said Trump, a company executive vice president and son of President Trump, in a statement to the paper.

“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” he added.

The building near the heart of Washington is owned by the federal government but leased to the Trump Organization.

People familiar told The Journal that the company hopes to gain more than $500 million for the leasing rights. The lease is reportedly about 100 years long.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

The Trump family's business was thrust into the spotlight last week after a now-scrapped plan was announced to hold the Group of Seven (G-7) summit at the company's Miami-area resort. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had said the Trumps would not profit from the decision.

Questions were also raised when Vice President Pence stayed at a Trump property in Doonbeg, Ireland, rather than in Dublin, where he was meeting with Irish officials.