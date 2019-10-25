The media loves gathering information — that is, until Democrats decide to hold secretive hearings in the impeachment inquiry.

Then, the firefighters in the media apparently have no problem reporting based on selective leaks and actually excusing the fact that the American people don’t have the ability to see the transcripts of the people being interviewed about President Donald Trump’s alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine. (RELATED: Democrats Flout Congressional Procedure To Keep Impeachment Inquiry Secret)

LISTEN:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo even accused Republicans of complaining about the secretive process because they don’t like the facts that have been presented. Clearly he forgot to mention that a lot of Republicans don’t even have access to all of the facts in the case.

LISTEN:

We also learned this week that the Inspector General’s report on FISA abuse is going to drop soon, and that there could be criminal inquiries referred over to Attorney General Bill Barr. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is none too happy about this development, and is accusing the investigators of being involved in conspiracy theories.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

