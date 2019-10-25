Disturbing new details have emerged in the case of James Younger, the 7-year-old Texas boy whose parents are battling in court over whether their son should undergo gender transition.

Jeffrey Younger and his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, are fighting over custody, and medical decision authority, for James and his twin brother, Jude. Earlier this month, a Texas jury decided to give sole managing conservatorship to Georgulas, a pediatrician, who allegedly wants her son to undergo a gender transition, including puberty suppression hormone therapy.

A judge reversed the decision Thursday, ruling that Georgulas would have joint conservatorship and decision-making authority with Younger, who claims his ex-wife is pressuring James to identify as a girl named “Luna.” Judge Kim Cooks also issued a gag order so that the case cannot be discussed with the media.

On Friday’s radio program, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere discussed some of the new, highly questionable details that have just emerged about this case.

Glenn shared a court document that lists “the findings of fact,” according to Georgulas’ petition for sole custody of the twins.

“This document is the findings of facts by the court, OK. This is not the charges,” Glenn said to introduce the document.

“Respondent [Younger] induced petitioner [Georgulas] into marriage by fraud,” Glenn read. “Before the marriage, [respondent] lied to petitioner about former marriages. Lied about former relationships. Lied about his education. Respondent misled petitioner about being a professor by having mail sent to him as ‘Professor Younger.’ Before the marriage, lied about being a teacher at the University of North Texas. Before the marriage, respondent lied to petitioner about his service in the Marines. Lied about his military experience in the army. Lied about his prior income and earnings. Lied about his sources of income, about his debt. Failed to disclose extensive student loans. He lied about working for a Fortune 500 company. Lied about his employment. Lied about his unemployment. Lied about not taking unemployment compensation”

“It just keeps going on and on and on,” Glenn added.

According to the document, Younger also “engaged in inappropriate and hurtful treatment” of Georgulas’ two daughters, Zoe and Sydney.

