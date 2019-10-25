On Thursday, rapper Kanye West appeared in a pre-taped interview with Zane Lowe for Beats1. During the interview, which stretched nearly two hours and covered myriad topics, Lowe asked West about his support for President Donald Trump, as well as his recent conversion to Christianity.

West specifically remarked on God’s “sense of humor” in relation to his wearing a MAGA hat:

God has got a sense of humor. … Liberals love art, right? And now, I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just not even a question anymore at this point. It’s just a fact, right? So, for the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke on all liberals like, “Nooo, not Kanye!”

The rapper also had the following exchange with Lowe about proselytizing:

LOWE: What is the relationship between a Kanye West fan and somebody who ultimately is following the same path as you, and is there a desire ultimately to convert people through this process? WEST: It’s not a desire; it’s my only mission and calling is to spread the gospel. When I make a song, it’s to spread the gospel; when we make a device — this portable [stem] player that we design with teenage engineering for this album and albums moving forward – [it] is to spread the gospel. The ranch, any ranch that we use, the ideas behind it [is] to spread the gospel.

West went on to discuss some of the lifestyle changes he’s made as it pertains to his conversion, as well as some of the measures he initially took upon first converting to analyze his own behavior.

[embedded content]

During a concert shortly after the 2016 presidential election in which Trump beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, West stated that, although he hadn’t voted, he would have voted for Trump.

In December 2016, West met with the then-President Elect at Trump Tower. West tweeted about the meeting: “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues. … These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. … I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

In April 2018, West sent out a tweet, noting that he doesn’t have to see eye-to-eye with Trump to “love” him:

You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.

The president tweeted back, “Thank you, Kanye. Very cool!”

In October 2018, West met with Trump again, this time at the White House. The meeting was seen by many as quite unusual because it wasn’t so much a conversation between two people as it was a monologue by West toward the president.

Following the monologue, Trump appeared bemused, and stated, “I’ll tell you what — that was pretty impressive, folks.”

In January 2019, West indicated that he was still on the Trump train by tweeting, in part, “Trump all day,” and “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.”