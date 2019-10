The late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) will be honored at a church service in Baltimore Friday morning.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are expected to speak, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

Thousands of people lined up to attend the funeral at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

The services are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

