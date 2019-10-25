Wisconsin dropped an epic hype video to prepare fans for the Saturday matchup against Ohio State.

As everybody knows, the Badgers and Buckeyes will play in Columbus this weekend in what might be the most highly-anticipated football game on the Big 10 slate.

You also all know that I’m a huge hype video fan. They get the blood pumping, and they’re pretty much a drug for football fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This one from the Badgers will have fans ready to run through a wall. Give it a watch below.

Hold me back, folks! Hold me back! I am ready to absolutely roll right now! The Badgers are coming, redemption is on the table and it’s time to smack the Buckeyes.

Get cocky, OSU fans. Get as loud and cocky as you can. I can promise that you’ll regret it down the road. You best believe that.

There is a reckoning coming and it’s going to be wearing red and white and departing from Madison, Wisconsin.

All that matters is what’s right in front of us. That’s all that can be on our minds. The past is the past, and now we handle our business going forward.

Tune in at noon EST on Fox to watch what might be the biggest upset Ohio State has seen in a long time. You know I’ll be locked in and ready!