(KVOA) A 20-year-old woman was caught trying to smuggle 295 grams of heroin inside her “groin area,” Tuesday evening, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says a Border Patrol canine at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint alerted to a Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants.

During the secondary inspection, the 20-year-old Mexican citizen, “was found to be concealing a bundle of heroin in her groin.”

