In late September, a 13-year-old student at Anderson High School in Ohio claimed a teacher at the school grabbed her right arm, unzipped her hoodie, and touched her breasts in a classroom.

The teenager also claimed that when the teacher let her go, he said, “if you tell anyone about this, I’ll kill you.”

Neither the teacher nor the student have been named in news reports about the incident. At least one media outlet, Fox 19, is still referring to the girl as a “victim” even though she has now been charged with “first degree making false alarms,” a misdemeanor.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, but cleared to return to teaching after police determined the accusations against him were false.

On October 11, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) released a statement saying the investigation was concluded.

“As a result of the investigation it was determined that no criminal or inappropriate activity of any kind occurred, and that the alleged incident was fabricated by the accuser. Forest Hills School District and Anderson High School are aware of the situation, and the investigation into the false accusations is ongoing,” the statement said.

On October 25, Sheriff Jim Neil released another statement saying the girl had been charged.

While local media outlets reported on the charges and that the girl had made a false accusation, they did not report what led police to determine she had made up the incident. In response to a Daily Wire inquiry, a spokesman for HCSO said the girl “disclosed the allegations were false.”

Forest Hills Superintendent Scot Prebles told WLWT5 that the school district was “working through” the ordeal.

“Although we’ve had a tough day, we’re all working through it,” he said. “The repercussions of this do have long term impact.”

Prebles added that school staff are now “jittery,” due to the false allegations.

“We have a staff who is jittery right now, because this could be done on any day to any one of us,” Prebles said. “We’re also going to make sure that we are supporting our staff member. We have a staff member who has been hurt by an accusation. It was not an accurate accusation.”

As with many false accusations of sexual assault made by women, rather than treating the accuser as a criminal, the school district is concerned with helping her.

“We’re going to do everything we can to help our students, to help this particular student, to work with their family, to make sure that they’re in a good place and they’re maturing and they’re growing from this situation,” Prebles said.

Such consideration is rarely afforded to males who commit misdemeanors.

Since the teenager was only charged with a misdemeanor, despite the serious nature of the allegations, she will likely face community service or a fine, if any punishment at all.

This is common for women who make false accusations of rape and sexual assault, since they are only considered misdemeanors relating to filing a false police report. Making such a false report is a unique kind of crime, however, one that causes severe harm to those falsely accused. The flippancy with which police departments can handle such accusations does nothing to help real victims of sexual assault or the victims of false accusations.