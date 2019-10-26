(THE HILL) Nearly 900 children in the Pakistani city of Ratodero tested positive for HIV this year and suffered from fevers that resisted treatment, according to a New York Times report released Saturday.

After the disease was on its heels in April, the city became the epicenter of a new outbreak that disproportionally impacted children. Health officials initially said a single pediatrician who was accused of reusing syringes was to blame, according to The Times.

Since April, about 1,100 citizens have tested positive for HIV, including 900 patients under 12 years old. Health officials suspect the real numbers could be much higher.

