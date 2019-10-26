(BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS) Reflecting on his visit to Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, Jewish conservative pundit Ben Shapiro took to his podcast, the Ben Shapiro Show on Wednesday saying:

“It is absurd that you are not allowed to openly pray up there. They should obviously be allowed to openly pray up there. Muslims not only are allowed to openly pray up there, they have a Dome of the rock and a mosque up there. In fact, I think there’s a strong case to be made that Jews should be building, if they can’t build the temple, because there’s the Dome of the rock right there. They should at least build a synagogue up there so you can have regularized prayers. If Muslims are able to build a school on one end which they have done, it seems to me the Jews should be able to build a synagogue in a space that is roughly the size of three football fields.

Read the full story ›