(BREITBART) Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke told CBS News in an interview this week that he will fund his AR-15 buyback via money from gun manufacturers.

CBS News’s Tim Perry asked, “How much do you think a mandatory gun buyback would cost taxpayers?”

O’Rourke responded:

I think a mandatory buyback can be financed with a surcharge that would be paid by gun manufacturers, those who are making the AR-15s and AK-47s and continue to sell them into our communities despite the terror that they’ve inspired and the lives that have been taken.

