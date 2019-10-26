Even liberals are getting sick of the Clintons.

On Friday, “Real Time” host Bill Maher said Bill and Hillary Clinton should skip the Democratic National Convention next summer in Milwaukee and just “go away.”

“It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton bubbles up again,” Maher said on the HBO show. “And people are like, ‘Oh, she’s thinking about running.’ Or she says something crazy. … The Clintons,” he added, “they’ve got to go away.”

The comedian said he was dead serious, and saying this now so the word gets out. “I’m saying this a year out,” Maher said. “They can’t be at the convention. Maybe on the video, waving or something, but I’m serious.”

Maher also mentioned the latest news, referring to Hillary Clinton calling 2020 candidate and fellow Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard a “Russian asset.” In the following hubbub, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) called Hillary a “Donald Trump asset.”

“She is!” Maher said. “And Bill is damaged goods. And I just think they’ve got to go away. We can’t be associating them with the Democratic Party.”

Maher also joked that while Americans now like former president George W. Bush more since he left office, Bill Clinton “got worse!” Maher said, referring to his reputation in light of the #MeToo movement. “We forgave him and then we unforgave him!”

Maher’s comments came as rumors swirl that Hillary may — may — jump into the 2020 race. Former Vice President Joe Biden, 76, the frontrunner, is falling in the polls and having trouble raising funds. Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, had a heart attack this month and has curtailed his activities.

Earlier this month, Trump urged Hillary to enter the race to “try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren.” And last week, Clinton said “maybe there does need to be a rematch. Obviously, I can beat him again,” referring to her pulling in 3 million more votes than Trump (although he crushed her in the Electoral College by 304-227).

She isn’t doing anything to dispel the rumors.

Last Saturday, Clinton and daughter Chelsea were at Revolution Hall in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday hawking their new book when a moderator brought up 2020. “All that matters is that we win,” Clinton said, according to KGW8-TV. “I hate to be so, you know, simplistic about it. We have to nominate the best —” she said. Just then, an audience member interrupted, yelling: “You!”

“Oh, my. Well, thank you,” Clinton said with a smile. But instead of shooting down the notion, she plowed straight into a campaign speech. “I just feel so strongly that, look, I just want to say a little bit more about this, because what’s going on now with the impeachment inquiry is not a choice; it was an obligation under the Constitution.”

The mainstream media also appears to be falling in line.

On Tuesday, The New York Times wrote a piece headlined “Anxious Democratic Establishment Asks, ‘Is There Anybody Else?’”

“When a half-dozen Democratic donors gathered at the Whitby Hotel in Manhattan last week, the dinner began with a discussion of which presidential candidates the contributors liked. But as conversations among influential Democrats often go these days, the meeting quickly evolved into a discussion of who was not in the race — but could be lured in,” the piece said, before offering up former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Clinton.

“Democrats’ 2020 race has a new shadow: Hillary Clinton,” The Associated Press also wrote Tuesday.

“The first woman to win a major party presidential nomination — and the national popular vote leader with almost 3 million more votes than Trump — Clinton remains a popular figure in her party, even after enduring criticism for losing key Midwestern states to Trump,” AP wrote.