A biological male who identifies as a female walked into a Taco Bell on Wednesday, doused a woman with gasoline, and then set her on fire, Tallahassee police told the Miami Herald.

Police said 32-year-old Mia Williams ran away, and the victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries and was still being treated as of Friday, the paper reported.

Mia Williams in the Taco Bell Image source: Tallahassee Police Department

What happened next?



Reports came in that a car was set on fire around 5 a.m. Thursday, police told the Herald — and then two other fires on the same street were reported 20 minutes later. The first fire involved two cars; the second was a church fully engulfed in flames, police added to the paper.

A short time later, two additional fires were reported — all relatively close to each other, the Herald said. While the five fires were not within walking distance, police said the culprit could have been on a bicycle, the paper reported.

A Tallahassee fire truck spotted Williams on a bike about 6:40 a.m. and began a pursuit, the Herald said. When an officer arrived, he tried to stop Williams by using a Taser — twice — but neither shot was effective, police told the paper.

As Williams continued riding off, the officer drove his patrol car over a curb and pinned the front tire of the bicycle to a fence because Williams “was a serious risk to public safety,” the Herald said.

Not over yet

The officer said Williams jumped atop the car roof, pulled out orange scissors, and raised them up “as if to potentially stab me,” the paper said.

Police eventually arrested Williams, who was in possession of a cigarette lighter, the Herald reported.

What happened to Williams?

Williams was charged with premeditated homicide, resisting an officer with violence, and aggravated assault on an officer, the paper said.

The Herald added that Williams was charged in connection with the woman who was set on fire in the Taco Bell — not with the other fires. Police are still investigating the other fires, the paper said.