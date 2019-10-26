Joe Biden claimed in a recent campaign video that he met with the families of each victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, which resulted in the deaths of 20 young child and six teachers. But the brother of one of the victims says Biden is lying.

In the campaign video, Biden claimed, “Gun violence has been a concern of mine for a long, long, time. What really got to me though, really firsthand, was what happened up in Sandy Hook. I think I met with every one of the parents and/or of the families of those who are lost.”

However, 19-year-old JT Lewis, who lost his brother Jesse in the massacre, says Biden is lying.

“This is a lie. Obama came to Sandy Hook and met with every family. Joe Biden DID NOT,” Lewis said on Twitter this week.

In a follow up message, Lewis hit back further.

“Joe Biden just claimed that he came to Sandy Hook after the shooting and met with every family who lost someone. It was actually Obama who did that, NOT Joe Biden,” he said. “Biden also thought he was VP when Parkland happened. @JoeBiden is either a liar or he’s losing his mind.”

In fact, not only did Biden not meet with all the families like Lewis said Biden claims, but Lewis said the Obama administration offered trips to Washington on Air Force One only to families who supported the Obama administration’s gun agenda.

“The Obama administration only offered a ride to DC on Air Force One to a select few who were lobbying for gun control,” he said.

In his earlier tweet, Lewis said his “family was not allowed on Air Force One because we refused to support Obama/Biden gun control efforts.”

As Fox New noted, Joe Biden addressed the families of Sandy Hook victims in June 2016, more than three years after the tragedy. However, it was not clear if all the families were present.

Lewis later told Fox News that he did not believe Biden was being intentionally misleading.

“He seems like a very nice person who does care,” he said. “The problem is, he is getting things mixed up and that’s not what you want to see in a frontrunner for president.”