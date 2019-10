(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Joe Biden used to be opposed to super PACs.

Of course, that was before he needed one. His campaign is dangerously low on funds, so he has conveniently changed his position.

Politico reports:

By reversing course and dropping his opposition to super PACs, Joe Biden has all but admitted he’s getting swamped in fundraising.

But it was a strategic retreat that could end up paying big dividends for his cash-starved campaign.

