Fox News anchor Chris Wallace charged on Friday that Republicans are challenging the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump because they are unhappy with the facts against the president.

Republican opposition to the impeachment probe reached a fever pitch this week when dozens of House Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), stormed the secure room where impeachment inquiry proceedings were ongoing. Republicans contend that Democrats are not being transparent with the process.

According to Wallace, Republicans feel that way because the facts are not on their side.

“My feeling is that if you are having trouble with the facts, you argue process,” Wallace said. “That’s what Republicans are doing right now.”

“The Democrats have gotten some very damaging information from people like William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; Fiona Hill, who used to be one of the top advisors of the national security council on Ukraine,” he added. “Evidence that seems to tie more of a quid pro quo.”

“That there is some evidence from these people working in the Trump administration that the president linked aid to Ukraine, a White House meeting with Ukrainian president, to getting oppo research on the Democrats,” he continued. “So, what the Republicans are doing is they’re arguing that the process is unfair.”

Wallace was directly responding to comments from White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who earlier on Friday suggested there has been no due process for Trump.

However, Wallace noted that Republicans once held hearings in a similar fashion — during its Benghazi investigation.

“In the Benghazi investigation there were private hearings and then there were public hearings,” Wallace recounted. “That’s what’s going to happen here.”



Fox’s Wallace: Republicans are mad about impeachment ‘process’



www.youtube.com

