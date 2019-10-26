A now-indicted associate of President TrumpDonald John TrumpKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Dems: Barr must recuse himself from Ukraine, Russia probe investigation White House official to corroborate diplomat’s version of Ukraine events: report Giuliani accidentally calls reporter, leaves voicemail about needing ‘a few hundred thousand’ dollars MORE has used a small town in Ukraine — of which Giuliani is the honorary mayor — to gain access to political figures in the U.S., BuzzFeed News reported Saturday.

BuzzFeed reported that Igor Fruman contributed to the establishment of the town of Anatevka, Ukraine, which is named for the village in “Fiddler on the Roof” and was founded as a haven for Jewish families displaced in the country’s conflict with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news outlet reported that the contribution to the town as well as a contribution to an affiliate of the nonprofit National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) may have helped Fruman and Lev Parnas gain access to conservative figures. The access reportedly contributed to their effort with Giuliani’s campaign against former vice president Joe Biden Joe BidenKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE.

BuzzFeed also reported that Parnas and Fruman went to Israel with NCYI and Republicans including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciTrump’s new challenge is officials dishing dirt Scaramucci to Mulvaney: ‘Resign, go to confession’ Scaramucci calls Trump a ‘traitor’ to the US MORE.

Anatevka is linked to Giuliani’s cancelled trip to Ukraine in May, as noted Facebook post by the town’s founder Moshe Reuven Azman saying that Giuliani was invited to speak, according to the article.

Giuliani had told The New York Times before the trip’s cancellation that he had planned to speak with a Jewish group.

Giuliani’s associates Fruman and Parnas have pleaded not guilty after they were accused of funneling foreign money to Republican committees including a pro-Trump group.

They also reportedly introduced Giuliani to people connected in Ukrainian politics, although their arrests appear unrelated to Giuliani’s work in Ukraine.

This work has faced renewed scrutiny amid the impeachment inquiry into President Trump over Trump’s own dealings with Ukraine.