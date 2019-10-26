Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Saturday responded to the remarks President Trump made at Benedict College on Friday, telling the president that the criminal justice system is designed to “give people like you a pass” and adding, “For once in your life, you’re being held accountable.”

Trump on Friday delivered a speech at the Second Step Presidential Justice forum at Benedict College and suggested that the ongoing impeachment probe, which Democrats have largely shrouded with secrecy, has given him a deeper sense of the justice system.

“You know I have my own experience, you know that,” Trump said. “You see what’s going on with the witch hunt. It’s a terrible thing that’s going on in our country — no crimes — it’s an investigation in search of a crime.”

Omar, a far-left lawmaker who supports the impeachment inquiry, proclaimed that Trump is finally “being held accountable.”

“The criminal justice system is designed to unjustly incarcerate black and brown people — and give people like you a pass. For once in your life, you’re being held accountable,” she wrote:

https://t.co/WG5v0ppry3 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 26, 2019

However, Democrats have failed to pinpoint a legitimate impeachable offense and have not taken the inquiry to a full House vote.

Omar’s remark comes days after fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) warned that impeachment due process would essentially “help potential criminals line up their testimony.”

“Hey @AOC I thought you supported Open and Transparent government,” Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) wrote in response to Ocasio-Cortez dismissing the GOP lawmakers’ attempts to demand transparency by confronting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) in his secret impeachment chamber. She called the attempt a “little flash mob.”

“Truth is for @AOC the ends justify the means and she gladly reverts to Soviet style secret hearings in the Capitol basement,” he added.

The socialist lawmaker defended Schiff’s secret impeachment lair and essentially argued that impeachment due process would destroy the Democrats’ ability to control the narrative of the impeachment inquiry.

“Rep. Mooney, you & I both know that when a massive crime is committed, the 1st step is to separate witnesses & get their stories to see what adds up,” she wrote.

“You know that making these depositions public will help potential criminals line up their testimony. Why do you want to do that?” she added:

https://t.co/PvIPHTah2V — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 24, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) canceled her scheduled appearance at the historically black college after it featured and honored the president for his advances in criminal justice reform.

Trump slammed the presidential hopeful, calling her a “badly failing presidential candidate” and adding that his administration is doing more than Harris “will EVER be able to do for African Americans!”:

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019