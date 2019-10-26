A transcript is as follows:

NICOLE WALLACE: Recently there was a New York Times article, I don’t want to summarize it, but what sticks out to me is the picture — you’re standing in your living room in a sea of toys. You talk about your life and what you want for the country and for the end of this presidency. Do you wanted to come sooner than later?

JAMES COMEY: Change in the administration? I am optimistic that even if there is not in impeachment proceeding and a removal from office, the American people are going to pass judgment on what kind of country we want to be. We have strong disagreement on policy grounds and I hope there’s diversity on policy here. I don’t care what your views are. I hope you articulate and defend and listen and debate them — That’s important. But we have something in common and I said it with the first question you asked. We have a set of values at the core of this country that hold this place together. I tried to explain to kids something that most of you know, we shouldn’t exist.

We don’t have the normal human glue that holds a country together. We don’t have a common ancestry, common language, common faith. We have nothing in common except a set of values. That is the glue in the United States that holds Republicans, Democrats, and independents together. And I think the American people are alert to the threat that is above our policy disagreements, which are important. Guns are an incredibly important issue. Immigration, abortion, taxes are really important. Above that is something we have in common that’s non-negotiable. Our leaders must reflect on the glue that holds us together. Their cannot be people who lie all the time. They just can’t. I hope people see that is true whether they are Republicans or Democrats.

WALLACE: What if [Trump] wins again? Will you still believe that?

COMEY: I will be, from my new home in New Zeland, I will still believe in America.