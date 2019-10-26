Former national security adviser John Bolton may cooperate with House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Bolton’s lawyers have negotiated with the House committees spearheading the impeachment probe — Judiciary, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs — about the possibility of Bolton offering closed-door testimony.

If Bolton agrees to be deposed, he would offer investigators his knowledge about Trump’s relationship with Ukraine. The president is accused of threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine if they did not comply with Trump’s request to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Before his tumultuous West Wing departure, Bolton had become alarmed over Trump’s Ukraine dealings.

Fiona Hill, the president’s former Russia adviser, testified to the impeachment panel last week that Bolton was so concerned about the Ukraine intervention of Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, that he directed Hill to inform a White House lawyer.

Hill told Congress that Bolton referred to the intervention as a “rouge operation” by Giuliani, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Hill recounted Bolton telling her.

In fact, Bolton was so alarmed over Giuliani’s activities that he told Hill, “Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,” she told lawmakers.