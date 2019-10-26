“Joker” is now the highest grossing R-rated film ever made.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday afternoon, the Joaquin Phoenix film passed “Deadpool” after making $788.1 million around the globe. (RELATED: ‘Joker‘ Makes Record $93.5 Million At The Domestic Box Office)

The same report indicated the film is eventually expected to earn more than $900 million.

It’s been truly remarkable watching this movie put up huge numbers. There’s no question at all that people are absolutely pouring out to see it.

Despite all that nonsense about how “Joker” was going to cause violence, people didn’t even hesitate to head to the theaters.

That’s a good sign for America and our entertainment industry. We can’t let dumb critics scare people away from seeing movies, especially ones generating the amount of hype that “Joker” did leading up to its release.

[embedded content]

I still haven’t seen “Joker” yet, which is a shade embarrassing. It’s the college football season. I’ll get to it eventually, and I can’t wait.

What I do know is that every single person I know who has seen it has absolutely loved it. Hopefully, it lives up to my absurdly high expectations.

[embedded content]

For those of you who have seen it, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I can’t wait to read them.