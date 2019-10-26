A Long Island, New York, man and his young son were caught on video harassing a deer hunter who was minding his own business in the woods and looking for deer.

What are the details?

Dominick Lobifaro, a 30-year-old hunter from Brooklyn, New York caught the incident on camera.

While Lobifaro was seeking for a place to hunt, he was approached by a man and his son as well as a throng of neighborhood youngsters.

“Hey!” the unnamed man can be heard shouting to get the attention of Lobifaro, who was sitting in his truck at the time. “The kids wanna know — why you wanna kill deer?”

The man’s son follows closely behind and adds, “What did the f***ing deer do to you?”

Clearly taken aback, Lobifaro calmly explains that he hunts deer because he eats them, and points out that there’s hardly a difference between hunting and buying meat at the supermarket.

“Do you buy meat from the supermarket?” he asks. The young boy answers that he does, but refuses to listen to reason.

The boy’s father, apparently uninterested in explaining that some people hunt animals for food, continues berating and badgering Lobifaro, mockingly calling him a “hero.” He also goes on to blame the kids’ tears on Lobifaro “because you wanna kill a deer.”

“I’m sorry that they’re crying,” Lobifaro responds, and suggests that the father tell the kids that hunting for food is a “part of life.”

“I’m not trying to do anything bad,” he adds, but the child becomes further enraged, insisting that the hunter is doing wrong simply by “using a weapon to kill a live animal.”

“Leave!” the boy shouts. “Now! You’re an a**hole! F*** you!”

According to the New York Post, Lobifaro ended up calling authorities on the man who confronted him and continued to harass him. Authorities reportedly told the unnamed man that Lobifaro had every right to be where he was and that he was doing nothing wrong.

