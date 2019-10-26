(NEWSBUSTER) As NewsBusters has previously reported, ABC World News Tonight was the only network newscast to report on the latest developments in the scandal surrounding Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill’s relationship with one of her staffers; which has led to a probe from the Congressional Ethics Committee. The scandal, to say the least, is weird. It involves threesomes (or “throuples”) and an alleged Nazi-era tattoo.

MSNBC on Thursday and Friday (as of this posting) ignored the news about Hill. While the other left-wing cable network, CNN, aired a report on the Hill scandal, anchor Brooke Baldwin and reporter Kyung Lah had a very hard time hiding their admiration for the freshman Congresswoman.



The post MSNBC hides bizarre Democratic sex scandal appeared first on WND.