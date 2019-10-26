Patrick Mahomes won’t be under center for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes dislocated his knee in his last game when the Chiefs beat the Broncos, and there had been a little optimism he might be ready to go soon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he’s officially been ruled out for Sunday, according to BJ Kissel.

Patrick Mahomes won’t play on Sunday, per Andy Reid. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) October 25, 2019

Well, it’s officially Matt Moore’s show now. The backup who led the team to a win over the Broncos will now be tasked with beating Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

That’s one hell of an ask compared to beating Denver. Kansas City will have their work cut out playing Green Bay without Mahomes.

Having said that, it’s a smart move to hold Mahomes out if his kneecap isn’t 100% healed. He’s the future of the NFL.

It’s better to lose a couple games now, let him heal and have him for years down the road than rush him back. Do we all remember RGIII? Yeah, the Chiefs are going to try to avoid that situation at all costs.

We’ll see how the Chiefs do without Mahomes slinging it. Something tells me the Packers are going to be walking away from this one with a win.

Luckily, the Chiefs are in a position where there isn’t much worry about whether or not they’ll make the postseason. Once Mahomes is back, I’m sure they’ll get things rolling once again.