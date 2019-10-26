While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that Democrats will make evidence in the impeachment inquiry available to the public “at the right time,” if it is legally possible to do so.

Raskin said, “It is our intention to make everything public that we can make public at the correct time. And we have every interest in transparency. It’s the White House, which, of course, is trying to blockade witnesses, prevent testimony, and refuse to turn over evidence. And we want all of the evidence, all of the documents to be turned over to Congress, and then, at the right time, they’ll be made available to the public if it’s legally possible to do that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett