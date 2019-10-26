Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond may be the boldest one yet, with reports now indicating that the upcoming installment will feature an eco-friendly mastermind as the famed MI6 agent’s arch-nemesis.

“His unnamed nemesis – nicknamed Greenfinger by insiders – has a lair powered by an algae farm and with a Zen garden,” reports The Sun. “As the plot is shrouded in secrecy, it is not clear what the villain is plotting to do or how 007 confronts him.”

“Director Cary Joji Fukunaga is so keen to keep the plot under wraps he has reportedly filmed three endings. But an eco-friendly villain would be a Bond first,” continued the report. “One theory is that algae blooms can produce deadly toxins.”

A source close to production told The Sun that the film’s villain, played by the Oscar-winning Rami Malek, will own a sinister algae farm.

“The baddie’s lair apparently has a giant algae farm,” the source said. “Something like that would look very sinister and green so will look great on the screen. Quite how it will impact Bond only the scriptwriters can know but fans will be keen to find out.”

“No Time to Die,” as the film is titled, will solidify Daniel Craig’s exit from the Bond franchise, which began 13 years ago with “Casino Royale” in 2006.

While making the Bond baddie an eco-friendly terrorist this time around is indeed a bold choice, it is hardly the first franchise to so. In fact, it’s been argued that the character of Thanos in “The Avengers” series is an eco-friendly terrorist, given his fixation on population control.

As Maddie Stone of Gizmodo argued:

As the film unfolds, it becomes clear Thanos’ quest for omnipotence isn’t driven by greed, hunger for power, or lust for revenge. He merely wants the ability to kill half the lifeforms in the galaxy in one fell swoop. Ostensibly, he’s motivated by a desire to allay suffering and ensure there are enough resources for future generations to thrive. In other words, Thanos embodies the classic fear that unchecked population growth is a march toward destruction.

As to what led the writers of “No Time to Die” to have an eco-friendly mastermind go up against James Bond remains to be seen, but actor Rami Malek may have had an influence, given he demanded that his character not be a standard Middle Eastern caricature or a religious fundamentalist.

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” Malek told The Mirror earlier this year. “But that was one thing that I discussed with [director] Cary Fukunaga. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

Malek added that the film has delivered “another extremely clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what people want in those movies.”

“But I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders,” he continued. “I mean, Bond is ­something that we all grow up with.”

Malek specified that his desire to see more positive representations of his ethnicity (Egyptian) motivated him to push the filmmakers away from a stereotypical representation.

“I am Egyptian. I grew up listening to Egyptian music. I loved Omar Sharif,” Malek said. “These are my people. I feel so gorgeously tied to the culture and the human beings that exist there.”