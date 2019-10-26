The lawmaker leading the impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE said Saturday that Democrats are “making rapid progress” in their investigation into the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

“We’re trying to work expeditiously, but we’re also trying to be methodical in our work,” Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump primary challenger Sanford calls president ‘unhinged’ and ‘insecure’ Overnight Defense: Pentagon chief says ‘mechanized’ forces headed to Syria | Troops would protect oil fields | House subpoenas State, OMB officials in impeachment inquiry | Trump keeps up attacks on key diplomat Gingrich calls impeachment process a ‘despicable violation of the American Constitution’ MORE (D-Calif.), chairman of the Intelligence Committee, told reporters in the Capitol. “I think we’re making rapid progress — and that’s our goal.”

Schiff’s comments came after Schiff’s committee had finished interviewing its latest witness in the quickly evolving impeachment investigation into Trump, which launched just over a month ago.

Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs, testified for roughly eight hours about what he knew of the administration’s campaign to press Ukrainian leaders to launch anti-corruption investigations into Trump’s political rivals.

Schiff declined to comment on the substance of Reeker’s testimony.

DEVELOPING