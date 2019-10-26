President TrumpDonald John TrumpKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE on Saturday blasted The Washington Post for a story it published Friday claiming the president is “frustrated” and concerned amid Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

“The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam,” Trump tweeted. “I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues!”

The Post published a story Friday night that said Trump and his closest advisers “now recognize that the snowballing probe poses a serious threat to the president — and that they have little power to block it.”

“The dawning realization comes as Democrats rapidly gather evidence from witness after witness testifying about the pressure put on Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals,” it added. “The president is increasingly frustrated that his efforts to stop people from cooperating with the probe have so far collapsed under the weight of legally powerful congressional subpoenas.”

Earlier this week the president blasted both The Washington Post and New York Times, saying he didn’t want either newspaper in the White House. Press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed Tuesday that the White House had canceled its subscriptions to both publications, and urged other federal agencies to follow suit.

Trump’s attacks come as several current and former Trump administration officials have testified before House investigators, with more depositions scheduled in the coming days.

Five more witnesses, including a top State Department official with oversight of Ukraine — who arrived on Capitol Hill Saturday for his deposition — are scheduled to testify in the next week.